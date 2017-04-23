TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: Fine dining in Yosemite, the world's safest beach and artsy Idyllwild
TRAVEL

The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.

Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.

Southern California

Heed well the Bard at San Diego's Old Globe

Christopher Reynolds
"Love's Labor's Love," Old Globe, 2016. (Jim Cox / courtesy of The Old Globe)
"Love's Labor's Love," Old Globe, 2016. (Jim Cox / courtesy of The Old Globe)

Why: Because all the world's a stage. And because when these people do Shakespeare, it's not just good for you, it's usually good fun too. (By the way, Shakespeare was born April 23, 1564. We think.)

What: The Old Globe, a mainstay of San Diego's Balboa Park since the 1930s, operates year-round and does all sorts of shows -- 15 a year, frequently including new works. But there's always some Shakespeare in summer: In 2017: "King Richard II" and "Hamlet." The Globe complex includes two indoor stages and one outdoors. 

Where: Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego, 121 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much: Tickets typically run $29 to $105.

Info: The Old Globe

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
62°