Heed well the Bard at San Diego's Old Globe
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: Because all the world's a stage. And because when these people do Shakespeare, it's not just good for you, it's usually good fun too. (By the way, Shakespeare was born April 23, 1564. We think.)
What: The Old Globe, a mainstay of San Diego's Balboa Park since the 1930s, operates year-round and does all sorts of shows -- 15 a year, frequently including new works. But there's always some Shakespeare in summer: In 2017: "King Richard II" and "Hamlet." The Globe complex includes two indoor stages and one outdoors.
Where: Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego, 121 miles southeast of downtown L.A.
How much: Tickets typically run $29 to $105.
Info: The Old Globe