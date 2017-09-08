Why: These are the best Amtrak miles in California.

What: Yes, Amtrak can take you all the way from San Diego to Seattle on its Coast Starlight route. But it's between San Luis Obispo and San Diego that most of the coastline happens. The Pacific Surfliner route takes about nine hours if you stay aboard the whole way, but you might want to pick a shorter portion of the trip, focusing on, say, the rugged beaches of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, or the upscale shoreline in southern Orange and northern San Diego counties. (Near downtown L.A. you'll get a dose of heavy industry and a river encased in concrete.)

The stations are part of the thrill too. The mustard-hued Santa Barbara station along State Street is a handsome piece of Spanish Colonial architecture that was well-restored several years ago. L.A.'s Union Station is a marvelous collision of Spanish Colonial and Art Deco. Since 2014, Anaheim has sported a station that's all glinting metal and provocative curves. The San Juan Capistrano station is splendidly mission-adjacent. And one day, management of San Diego's Santa Fe station will realize it's time to spiff up the awkward, faded interior to match its grand old Mission Revival exterior.