Kayak the L.A. River, a sparkling retreat amid the urban sprawl

Why: Welcome to the Los Angeles River, America's least likely recreational area. That L.A. has a navigable river at all surprises many folks. All they see are the empty concrete culverts poured decades ago to prevent mass flooding. But honestly, if someone blindfolded you and plopped you down here, you might think you're in Idaho.

What: There are stretches -- a mile here, seven miles there -- where the bottom is soft and the deep earth tones are a cinematographer's smeary dream. Wall of trees to your left. Wall of trees to your right. Dozens of species of chattering birds. Minnows doing button-hooks beneath a ribbon of urban drool. This water isn’t as pristine as it might look. It is sourced from storm drains and a treatment plant. Yet the water sparkles over rocks. Herons and hawks work the shorelines

It's the surprise of this setting – a tunnel of trees in the parched valley -- that makes the unmasking of the L.A. River so alluring. It is also one more reminder, in this land of freeways and mini-malls, that nature and wildlife still manage not just to survive, but to thrive.

The season runs from Memorial Day through early September. L.A. River Expeditions offers trips on both the Glendale Narrows and the Sepulveda Basin sections. L.A. River Kayak Safari specializes on the Glendale Narrows stretch near Dodger Stadium. A boat race celebrating the river and the kayaking season takes place Sept. 9.

Where: Two stretches, each of which takes a couple of hours: The Glendale Narrows, 3-10 miles north of downtown L.A. at the east edge of Griffith Park; and the Sepulveda Basin, about 19 miles northwest of downtown L.A. in the San Fernando Valley.

How much: Guided trips start at about $45.

Info: Rental sites, www.lariverexpeditions.org/ and lariverkayaksafari.org