Why: The No. 19 at Langer’s Deli is the Marilyn Monroe of pastrami sandwiches, a smoky, bombastic, love-at-first-bite Los Angeles legend. I think it’s the lean, hand-cut pastrami. Or maybe it’s the slab of slaw atop it. Come to think of it, the rye bread is probably what makes this sandwich such a hit. Tender in the middle, crunchy on the edges, the double-baked bread is the stage of this luscious sandwich. Then again, it might be the meat. Epic poems have been written over far less.

What: Langer’s Delicatessen opened in 1947, with about a dozen seats. Still in a struggling, working-class neighborhood across from MacArthur Park, it now draws huge crowds for breakfast and lunch.

The menu is a ferocious mix of deli standards: egg salad, matzo ball soup, cheese blintzes. Carved from the navel of a steer, and cured as you would corn beef, pastrami is by far the most-popular meat. The flavor comes from a combo of smoking and steaming that preserves the moisture.

There are 20 ways to get it, but the best is the No. 19 combo, featuring hot pastrami, cole slaw, Russian dressing and a slice of Swiss on that amazing rye bread.

The secret? After the rye arrives from the bakery, the kitchen bakes it a second time, for 30 minutes, at 350 degrees. That’s what produces the marvelous crunch.

Where: 704 S. Alvarado St., just west of downtown Los Angeles. Free parking is at 7th Street and Westlake, one block east. Be sure to have your ticket stamped at the register on your way out. The closest Metro Red-Purple Line subway stops a half block away, at MacArthur/Westlake.

How much: Lunches are $20-$25. Including tax, the No. 19 is $19.52.

Info: Langer’s Delicatessen