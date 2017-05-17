Line up S.F.'s Transamerica Pyramid and Sentinel Building from Columbus Avenue in North Beach

Why: Because these buildings go together like Boudin bread and Ghirardelli chocolate.

What: As an emblem of aggressive modernity, San Francisco's Transamerica Pyramid made a lot of enemies when it rose from the Financial District in 1972, but now it's the 853-foot needle we count on seeing.

Its neighbor, clad in green copper, is the Sentinel Building (a.k.a. Coppola's Cupola, a.k.a. Columbus Tower), completed in 1907, bought in 1972 by filmmaker and wine guy Francis Ford Coppola. Stand in the right spot near Kearny Street and Columbus Avenue, the main drag of North Beach, and you can put them together in one architecturally potent picture. Can L.A. or San Diego match this spectacle?

Meanwhile, San Francisco has a new tallest building on its way up -- the 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower, South of Market, due for completion in late 2017. But where's the yin to its yang?

Where: Columbus Avenue and Kearny Street, San Francisco 387 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: No spending here. Unless you get a bite at the Coppola family's Cafe Zoetrope on the ground floor of Sentinel Tower. But then you wouldn't be able to see the rest of the building.

Info: Transamerica Pyramid and the Sentinel Building