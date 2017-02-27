Ogle the Golden Spike (not a dive bar) at Stanford

Why: This is the spike that commemorates completion of the transcontinental railroad in 1869, insuring a prosperous future for California and knitting the U.S. together in a new way after the carnage of the Civil War.

What: Railroad magnate Leland Stanford is said to have driven this symbolic spike at Utah's Promontory Summit ( not Promontory Point, the National Park Service insists) on May 10, 1869. That act connected the tracks of the Central Pacific Railroad with those of the Union Pacific Railroad, easing westward migration and cross-country commerce.

Once the ceremony was done, somebody dug up the spike and rushed it back to California, where Stanford opened his university in 1891. (This spike is sometimes called the Last Spike. A second copy that's just as old, sometimes known as the Lost Spike, is on display at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento .)

In 1903, the railways devised a quicker route, so cross-country trains no longer roll on that stretch of track in Utah. But the Golden Spike is still the headliner at the university's Cantor Arts Center. See it, then spend some time with the museum's small but top-flight art collection, including works by Auguste Rodin and Richard Serra.

While you're on campus, get a free hourlong tour from a student guide. Or beat a path out to the Dish , Stanford's favorite hiking destination. Or head for the top of the 285-foot-tall Hoover Tower (which is almost as tall as Berkeley's 307-foot Campanile).

Where: 328 Lomita Drive, Stanford, 358 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: The museum is free, as are the tour and the hike. The tower costs $4 per adult. As for tuition, room, board and books, that'll run you $66,696 per year.

Info: Cantor Arts Center