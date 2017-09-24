Perch in Big Sur and munch a burger at Nepenthe

Why: These are some of the most epic miles of California's coast, and this cliff-clinging bohemian throwback restaurant has been a part of it since 1949.

What: Sometime in the second half of 2018, when all damage from the storms of early 2017 is mended, we'll again be able to drive all the way from San Simeon to Carmel on Highway 1. Until then, we can still take the 101, exit at Jolon Road (north of Paso Robles) and continue via Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to reach a 35-mile stretch of the coast highway that includes Nepenthe at its spot 800 feet above the Pacific.

Also found in the same stretch: the Henry Miller Library, the Lucia Lodge, Treebones Resort and the western portion of Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park (which includes much-photographed McWay Falls).

Nepenthe (which includes Cafe Keva and the Phoenix Shop) has been a refuge for artsy types since its earliest years (though these days, it helps to be artsy and affluent). Well before the author Henry Miller became a regular guest, there's a story that the property once belonged to Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth. And the terrace was a setting for a folk-dancing scene in "The Sandpiper" (1963) with Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.