Picnic on the grass of San Francisco's Presidio with a few thousand friends

Why: Green expanses, games, Golden Gate views, revived historic buildings, all sorts of food trucks.

What: The Presidio covers about 1,500 grassy and woodsy acres near the base of the Golden Gate Bridge. On Sundays from mid-March through October, a group called Off the Grid stages a family-friendly Presidio Picnic on the old parade grounds, drawing hundreds or thousands of people with dozens of food trucks, games, arts and crafts from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. On Thursday nights (roughly April through October), Twilight at the Presidio offers a similar set-up with a pop-up bar, cabanas, temporary fire pits and live music.

Since the Army handed the property over to the National Park Service, the Presidio Trust and the Golden Gate National Parks conservancy in 1994, recreation options have been multiplying. While you're in the Presidio, you could check out the visitor center (opened in early 2017) or the old Officers' Club, now filled with exhibits on the site's history since Spanish soldiers set up shop here in the late 18th century.

Nearby (all in historic Army buildings) you'll find the Walt Disney Family Museum, Arguello and The Comissary restaurants and the Inn at the Presidio. The area also includes four nature-based artworks by Andy Goldsworthy, all placed since 2008.

Where: Presidio Visitor Center, 210 Lincoln Blvd., San Francisco, 384 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Free, at least until you start ordering from the food trucks.

Info: Presidio Picnic