Piece together a picture of California history, thanks to a financier and his San Mateo bank

What: As you face the mosaics, designed by Louis Macouillard and executed by Alfonso Pardiñas of Byzantine Mosaics, you’ll notice depictions of farmers and the film industry, which speak to the outside-the-box thinking of a man who was willing to take a chance on people and endeavors that other bankers tended to dismiss.

Why: The story of A.P. Giannini, a San Jose native born in 1870 and founder of what would become Bank of America, parallels the story of California. His tale unfolds bit by bit in five 25-foot-high mosaics that decorate the front of a San Mateo Bank of America branch in bold, colorful style.

Maybe it was because Giannini didn’t come from high finance. He started in the wholesale produce business. Then, in San Francisco in 1904, he founded the Bank of Italy, which not only survived the great quake of 1906, but by the late 1920s had become the Bank of America via merger. Giannini’s growing venture, bolstered by a network of branches, withstood the Great Depression and bought bonds during those financially troubled times to help finance the Golden Gate Bridge.

And that movie camera in the mural? In the 1930s, Giannini and his bank also lent support to such films as “Gone With the Wind” as well as “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” by a young creator named Walt Disney. Giannini died in 1949 in San Mateo. Fourteen years later, Bank of America unveiled this building and mosaic, which includes this sentence of tribute to Giannini: “His achievements were the result of his understanding of his fellow man.”

Where: 300 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, 375 miles northwest of Los Angeles. San Mateo, the town of about 100,000 where Giannini made his home, is about 25 miles southeast of the Golden Gate Bridge. His Seven Oaks mansion is on the National Register of Historic Places.

How much: Free, unless you want to withdraw some cash.

Info: A.P. Giannini Bank of America