Why: Because he changed the way California's farmers and farmworkers live.

What : In the busiest days of his battles to gain rights for farmworkers in California's Central Valley, United Farm Workers leader César E. Chávez used to strategize with trusted aides in the hamlet of Keene.

All these years later, Chávez (1927-1993) is buried at the site, which is part of the César E. Chávez National Monument . And if you're picturing a forlorn, dusty spot in the middle of a big, flat valley, think again.

To reach the compound (north of Tehachapi and south of Bakersfield), you twist and turn on a two-lane backroad (including Highway 58, then Woodford-Tehachapi Road) through Tehachapi foothills studded with oak and peppered with brush. It's about 11 miles northwest of the pleasant town of Tehachapi -- where it wouldn't hurt to stop for a stroll and a snack at Kohnen's Authentic German Bakery -- and 31 miles east of Bakersfield.