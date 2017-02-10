Here's our growing guide to essential California adventures, easy to edgy. We'll be adding to it daily all year. And we won't suggest an adventure unless one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors have tried it.
Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.
Remember César E. Chávez in the Tehachapi foothills
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: Because he changed the way California's farmers and farmworkers live.
What : In the busiest days of his battles to gain rights for farmworkers in California's Central Valley, United Farm Workers leader César E. Chávez used to strategize with trusted aides in the hamlet of Keene.
All these years later, Chávez (1927-1993) is buried at the site, which is part of the César E. Chávez National Monument . And if you're picturing a forlorn, dusty spot in the middle of a big, flat valley, think again.
To reach the compound (north of Tehachapi and south of Bakersfield), you twist and turn on a two-lane backroad (including Highway 58, then Woodford-Tehachapi Road) through Tehachapi foothills studded with oak and peppered with brush. It's about 11 miles northwest of the pleasant town of Tehachapi -- where it wouldn't hurt to stop for a stroll and a snack at Kohnen's Authentic German Bakery -- and 31 miles east of Bakersfield.
Besides the grave, the site includes a memorial rose garden, exhibition rooms (lots of black-and-white pictures of strikes, marches and demonstrations in the 1970s), a modest bookstore and Chávez's office, preserved largely as it was when he was crusading against often-brutal conditions in the fields. The work of Chávez and his allies led to passage of California's Agricultural Labor Relations Act of 1975, the first law in the U.S. that recognized farmworkers' collective bargaining rights.
Where: 29700 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, Keene, 126 miles north of downtown L.A.
How much: Free.