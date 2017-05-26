Ride the Coronado Ferry to or from San Diego's waterfront

Why: You can't find a cheaper way to get out on the water and see two of San Diego's most attractive waterfronts up close.

What: Before the Coronado Bridge was completed in 1969, you had to either take the ferry between downtown San Diego and Coronado or make a big detour down to Imperial Beach and up the isthmus known as the Silver Strand. Nowadays, most passengers are on the ferry for fun. They circulate between Coronado and two lively spots on the San Diego waterfront -- one on Broadway Pier, next to the popular Midway Museum; the other at the city's busy, ballpark-adjacent convention center. (And they cost about $60 less than a dinner cruise.)

The ride takes about 15 minutes. On the San Diego waterfront, you're near the Maritime Museum of San Diego. On the Coronado side, the nautical-chic Coronado Ferry Landing has bikes, kayaks and surreys for rent, along with about 25 shops and restaurants. (In summer, there's a free shuttle bus connecting the ferry landing to the Hotel del Coronado and the city's main drag, Orange Avenue.)

Where: Broadway Pier, 990 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego; Convention Center, 600 Convention Way, San Diego; Coronado Ferry Landing, 201 1st Street, Coronado. the Broadway Pier is about 121 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much: $4.75 each way. Children 3 and under are free. (Commuters ride free.) Check ferry website for hours.

Info: Coronado Ferry