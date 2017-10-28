Roll into the Soul of Skateboarding at Venice Beach

Why: With its oceanfront setting, gritty pedigree and a vibe like no other, this skate park rules—for shredder and spectator alike.

What: The Golden State is home to nearly 450 skateboard parks. Some are vast, like the 68,000-square foot Lake Cunningham Regional Skate Park in San Jose. Others offer monstrous terrain, like the eye-popping, stomach-dropping MegaRamp at Woodward West in Tehachapi. But for those seeking the soul of skateboarding: Venice.

This 18,000-square foot concrete playground, built on a rise of sand in the heart of Venice Beach, attracts skate-travelers from around the world. The park's compact design—including two bowls, a street area and a classic, 1970s-style snake run—offers something for every level.

But it's the spirit that sets this spot apart. Though the surrounding neighborhoods gave birth to some of skateboarding's most influential and aggressive scenes -- including the surf-styled Z-boys of the 1970s and the frenetic street skaters of the 1980s -- the skatepark has a welcoming, communal vibe. Local rippers patiently give way to wide-eyed newcomers.

Spectators are often an afterthought at skate parks. At Venice, they are part of the fun. (But stay behind the guardrail and keep alert for flying boards.) Established pros frequently put on a show, along with pint-sized rippers and their silver-haired counterparts. Wheelchair skaters often roll here as well, inspiring cheers and awe all around.

Where: 1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, about 15 miles west of downtown L.A.

How much: Free. Donations to Venice Skatepark Foundation, which maintains the park, are appreciated.

Info: Venice Skate Park