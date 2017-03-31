TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: Size up classic cars, tour historic Union Station and collect OMG reactions at colorful Venice Beach
Rumble down 26 miles of bad road to Death Valley's strange, smooth Racetrack

Christopher Reynolds
The Racetrack, Death Valley. (Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times)
Why: It's like walking on the moon, but you don't need a space suit.

What: The Racetrack is a remote wonder in Death Valley National Park, reachable only by driving a bone-rattling 26-mile stretch of gravel road. Four-wheel drive, heavy-duty tires and high clearance are strongly recommended.

At road's end, you park and step out onto a vast, flat, white playa where scattered rocks have been leaving tracks for eons, as if they move around on their own when nobody's looking.

In a sense, they do. Scientists realized in 2014 that a combination of wind and melting ice makes the movements happen.

It's about seven hours of driving to make the round trip from the park's Furnace Creek area, but this is a singular landscape. And on the way you'll have a fine selfie opportunity at Teakettle Junction. 

Where: Racetrack Valley Road, the 26-mile gravel road, runs south from the park's Ubehebe Crater Road. The Racetrack is 316 driving miles northeast of downtown L.A.

How much: Park entrance costs $25 per car for seven days. 

Info: Death Valley's Racetrack

 

