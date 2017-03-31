Rumble down 26 miles of bad road to Death Valley's strange, smooth Racetrack

Why: It's like walking on the moon, but you don't need a space suit.

What: The Racetrack is a remote wonder in Death Valley National Park, reachable only by driving a bone-rattling 26-mile stretch of gravel road. Four-wheel drive, heavy-duty tires and high clearance are strongly recommended.

At road's end, you park and step out onto a vast, flat, white playa where scattered rocks have been leaving tracks for eons, as if they move around on their own when nobody's looking.

In a sense, they do. Scientists realized in 2014 that a combination of wind and melting ice makes the movements happen.

It's about seven hours of driving to make the round trip from the park's Furnace Creek area, but this is a singular landscape. And on the way you'll have a fine selfie opportunity at Teakettle Junction.

Where: Racetrack Valley Road, the 26-mile gravel road, runs south from the park's Ubehebe Crater Road. The Racetrack is 316 driving miles northeast of downtown L.A.

How much: Park entrance costs $25 per car for seven days.

Info: Death Valley's Racetrack