Seek safe harbor, stay overnight at Pigeon Point lighthouse and hostel in Pescadero

What: Pigeon Point Light Station has been protecting ships since the 1870s. Though mostly for show in an era of satellite-guided navigation, it provides back-up beacons on dishwater-dark days and murky nights along this stretch of skyscraper seas and rocky coastline.

Why: Though technology has overtaken them, there is something romantic and reassuring about lighthouses. About 20 still dot the California coast. One of the most fetching is Pigeon Point's, a 115-foot tower that includes a hostel, on a thumb of land halfway between Santa Cruz and Half Moon Bay.

The hostel here makes it a terrific weekend escape that could include whale-watching or exploring and hiking along Highway 1. Accommodations include separate-sex or coed bunkrooms and private rooms for individuals, couples or families.

Or plan a long daytime stop on your road trip to the Bay Area. Gray, blue and humpback whales are all visible from the viewing area on the point (bring binoculars) and 50 species of migratory and native birds use this as their hostel too.

Tide pools are a short walk north from the complex, located on a series of jagged bluffs on this photogenic stretch of coastal highway.

Though the lighthouse itself is closed to tours, its original lens is on display at ground level. The Fresnel lens is like a giant piece of jewelry, with 1,008 brass-framed lenses and prisms that once beamed out the light to ships 24 miles away.

Where: 210 Pigeon Point Road, off Highway 1, in Pescadero, Calif., in San Mateo County, about 390 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: The grounds are free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to sunset. The hostel, run by Hostelling International, charges from $28 for bunks and $82 for double rooms, not including membership fees ($28 annually and $3 daily). Reservations: (650) 879-0633

Info: Pigeon Point Light Station