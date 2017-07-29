Share the streets of San Francisco with the lively riders of Critical Mass

Why: S.F.'s Critical Mass cyclists go out on the last Friday night every month. Their numbers, appearance and attitude will tell you volumes about the city's culture and the evolving state of the cycling class.

What: Critical Mass is a global movement, with rides in Buenos Aires, Karachi, Zagreb -- the list is almost endless. (The main Los Angeles ride, not to be confused with the less-frequent Ciclavia events on streets closed to other traffic, bills itself as "the largest community bicycle ride in the United States." ) But San Francisco is where Critical Mass was born in 1992.

Though the rides always begin at the same place, this is a ritual without official leaders and there's no telling exactly where the ride will go. (But since the city is roughly 7 miles by 7 miles, you probably won't end up too far afield.)

Bear in mind that some riders view this event as a political act. A few may behave obnoxiously, ignore traffic laws and/or common sense. Most riders, however, are nice people out for a good time and a little exercise. And any time you feel like peeling off on your own, you can.

Where: Rides typically begin at Justin Herman Plaza, at the foot of Market Street, at 5:30 p.m.

How much: Free.

Info: SF Critical Mass