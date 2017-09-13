Sit back under Hollywood's Cinerama Dome to see a big, wide, curvy movie

Why: Your daily life is basically one small screen after another. This is not that. This is a screen that's 32 feet by 86 feet — not only big and wide but curved at a 126-degree angle, the better to surround you with cinematic spectacle while 44 fancy speakers roar and whisper in your ears. You're in Hollywood. Why not let a movie embrace you?

What: At its opening in late 1963, the Cinerama Dome ws the only theater of its kind, designed to bowl over audiences under a vast, Midcentury Modern geodesic roof that comprises 316 hexagons. (IMAX movies, also reliant on curved screens, came years later.)

The first movie screened here was "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World." Nowadays management offers first-run movies and the occasional throwback, like the 40th anniversary showing of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" that I caught in early September.