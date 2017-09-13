TRAVEL
Sit back under Hollywood's Cinerama Dome to see a big, wide, curvy movie

Christopher Reynolds
The dome in 1986. (Los Angeles Times)

Why: Your daily life is basically one small screen after another. This is not that. This is a screen that's 32 feet by 86 feet — not only big and wide but curved at a 126-degree angle, the better to surround you with cinematic spectacle while 44 fancy speakers roar and whisper in your ears. You're in Hollywood. Why not let a movie embrace you? 

What: At its opening in late 1963, the Cinerama Dome ws the only theater of its kind, designed to bowl over audiences under a vast, Midcentury Modern geodesic roof that comprises 316 hexagons. (IMAX movies, also reliant on curved screens, came years later.)

The first movie screened here was "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World." Nowadays management offers first-run movies and the occasional throwback, like the 40th anniversary showing of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" that I caught in early September.

Under the 316 hexagons. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

As long as you're consuming pop culture in a big way, bear in mind that the massive Amoeba Music, home to what seems like miles of aisles of vinyl and CDs, is about a block away. 

Where: 6360 Sunset Blvd., L.A., 6 miles northwest downtown L.A. 

How much: A ticket typically costs $15.75-$17.75.

Info: ArcLight Hollywood Cinerama Dome

