Snack at Randy's beneath L.A.'s most iconic doughnut

Why: This is the brown stucco doughnut seen 'round the world.

What: Randy's Donut's is big largely because its doughnut is. That 32-foot-high doughnut, perched since 1953 on the roof of a busy little shop near LAX, has shown up in countless photos and movie clips (including about one second of the original Randy Newman "I Love L.A." video back in 1983). In person, I found the doughnuts good, not great. But I liked the price, especially compared with the amounts being charged in Beverly Hills and elsewhere. "You will never see a $5 doughnut at our shop," says Randy's website. It's open around the clock, and the shop has a drive-through window, which is good because the parking lot is often full (even on days when Snoop Dogg isn't DJing) and there's frequently a line of folks waiting at the twin windows in front.

By the way, there are other big doughnuts around, and there's been talk of Randy's adding another outlet in Century City, but this is the icon.

Where: 805 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, just off the 405, 12 miles southwest of downtown L.A. If the parking lot is full, try for one of the metered spots along Manchester. Paying 25 cents per 15 minutes won't kill you and your exit may be easier.

How much: 95 cents for a plain doughnut, $1 for glazed. A dozen for $10.

Info: Randy's Donuts