TRAVEL
The California Bucket List: Your daily guide to the best adventures and experiences in the Golden State
TRAVEL

Each of these essential California adventures has been tried and tested by a Travel section staffer or contributor. To search the state by region, use the filter below.

Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.

S.F. Bay Area

Stake out Union Square and see San Francisco on parade

Christopher Reynolds
Powell Street near Union Square. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
Powell Street near Union Square. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Why: High-end shoppers, scruffy buskers, baristas on break, kids, codgers, cops, robbers, jaywalkers and fast-talkers -- everybody shows up in Union Square sooner or later. Bring a hot drink, find a comfortable seat and drink it all in.

What: Union Square, which fills a single square block, is the epicenter of San Francisco tourism. It's surrounded by a shopping district in which Macy's vies with five other department stores (and dominates them all when it comes to holiday displays); the Westin St. Francis Hotel tends to high-dollar travelers and the Kimpton Sir Frances Drake tends to only-slightly-less-high-dollar travelers. 

The square's 2.6 acres (once a site of sand dunes) were set aside in about 1850, and its name came from the pro-Union demonstrators who massed there during the Civil War. After various updates through the years, the space has less grass than it once did, but more heart-shaped artworks (one at each corner) and more  seats. and there's a pricey parking garage underneath. 

If you're in the square after dark, there's a good chance you'll hear a street musician or even an entire band -- probably stationed at the busy northwest corner, close to the passing cable cars.

In winter the square puts up a massive Christmas tree and menorah, holiday lights and a skating rink (Nov. 1, 2017, through Jan. 15, 2018). In other seasons, you might find an art show, a free concert or a big tent signifying a private party to which you aren't invited. No worries -- all those neighboring shops and department stores will be happy to have you.  

Where: In the rectangle surrounded by Powell, Post Stockton and Geary streets, three blocks north of the Powell St. BART station and the Powell/Market cable car turnaround. It's 381 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Free. Or $8,897 if your company wants to throw one of those private parties.

Info: Union Square 

(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
53°