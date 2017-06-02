Marvel from beneath the wings of one of the world's largest birds in San Luis Obispo County

Why: California condors could be the poster vultures for how to turn around an endangered species. And the most reliable place to get a close-up view is by standing beneath Y-89 at the Guy L. Goodwin Education Center at Carrizo Plain National Monument. Where's that? In the outback grasslands and dried-out lake bed of eastern San Luis Obispo County.

What: The largest birds in North America, with wingspans up to 10 feet, these condors nearly slipped into oblivion around 1983, when just 22 birds were left in the wild. Scientists took a gamble by taking them into captivity and embarking on an ambitious breeding program. It paid off. Now more than 230 fly free in California, Arizona and Utah, and others remain in captivity.

Y-89 was born at the Los Angeles Zoo, released into the wild in 1993 and died less than a year later when he collided with a power line. You can imagine how this behemoth must have dominated the skies when you walk beneath the outstretched wings and massively long feathers.

Where: The Goodwin Education Center -- open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays from Dec. 1 to the end of May -- is located half a mile west of the junction of Painted Rock Road and Soda Lake Road in the national monument. It's 175 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

How much: Admission to the center and the national monument is free.

Info: Carrizo Plain National Monument