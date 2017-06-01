Why: From the foggy bridge near the entrance to the weird mirrors inside, the Exploratorium combines essentials of science with the thrills of a carnival midway.

What: Many cities have museums aimed at kids, or museums aimed at science. But the Exploratorium, born in 1969 and moved to the Embarcadero in 2013, is in its own category. (As it should be, given the prices.) It's got more than 600 hands-on exhibits, along with artworks like Fujiko Nakaya's 150-foot-long Fog Bridge, which was de-activiated during the worst of the drought but is misting again now. Beyond the wonders within, its Pier 15 location makes it a natural stop if you're strolling between Fisherman's Wharf and the Ferry Building, or if you've just stepped off a cruise ship at Pier 27.

Fun fact: The Exploratorium's founder, physicist, professor and cattle-rancher Frank Oppenheimer (who died in 1985), is the brother of J. Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb.

Where: Pier 15, Embarcadero, San Francisco

How much: Adult admission is $29.95. For children ages 4-12 it's $19.95.

Info: The Exploratorium