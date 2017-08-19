These are not the giant, majestic sequoias, but twisted and gnarled veterans. They are stunning. The trees look like living driftwood, and in some cases, as if they have been at war.

What: You can browse the oldest groves in the world at Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest , 50 minutes off the 395, just south of Bishop. The excellent visitor center provides a fine and comfortable launch point, for guided or self-guided hikes amid these ancient totems.

Why: Bristlecone pines are not only the oldest living things in the world, but the most tortured. They grow incredibly slowly, sipping at arid soil that barely fuels them. Their 5,000-year-old rings are textbooks on the history of the planet, with chapters dating to 3000 B.C.

In a way they have. Oddly, the poorer the soil, the older the trees. That’s because the softer, healthier bristlecone pines here in the White Mountains fall victim to pests at higher rates than the slower growing trees nearby. Essentially, mankind and nature let them be.

The oldest trees are found in an area called the Methuselah Walk, a four-mile loop that begins right outside the visitor center. It takes about two hours to hike. Take plenty of water and sunscreen.

How to identify a bristlecone? Look for small branches resembling foxtails, and dark green needles in clusters of five. The oldest trees tend to have spiky dead tops and bare wood on limbs and trunks. That’s right -- they look half dead.

Where: In the Inyo National Forest, 276 miles (about 4.5 hours' drive) north of downtown L.A. Out of Big Pine, take state road 168 for 13 miles to White Mountain Road. From there, it’s about 10 miles to the visitor center.

Cost: $3 per person, with a maximum of $6 per car. The visitor center is open from May to mid-November.

Info: Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest