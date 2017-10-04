Watch gliders fly and architecture soar on a La Jolla clifftop

Why: This is the place to see grown men and women jump off a perfectly good cliff, then rise on the updraft.

What: The Torrey Pines Gliderport sits between the UCSD campus and the sea, sending skyward a steady stream of paraglider pilots and the occasional model airplane. And just down the road you find another set of planes -- the stark, symmetrical, concrete surfaces of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, designed by Louis I. Kahn in 1965 and hailed in a 2017 survey of architects as one of California's 25 must-see buildings. (There are weekday tours.)

Of course the Pacific view is great from around here. (That's Black's Beach below.) Grab lunch at the Cliffhanger Cafe, settle in at a picnic table and watch the action.

By the way, the flight history here is thicker than you'd think. Sail planes were taking off here as early as the 1920s. In 1930, Charles Lindbergh himself glided on these winds. Hang gliders came along in the 1970s, then paragliders. Tandem paraglider flights are big these days because they allow a rookie to go aloft with an instructor.

Where: The glider port, cafe and their dirt parking lot are about 500 yards west of the Salk Institute at the end of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive. That's 108 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much: Watching the take-offs and landings is free. Most soups, salads and sandwiches at the Cliffhanger Cafe run $7-$9.

Info: Torrey Pines Glider Port, Salk Institute