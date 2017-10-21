Watch Some Strings Being Pulled in L.A.'s Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Why: The Bob Baker Marionette Theater is an icon of family entertainment in Los Angeles, beloved for its charming retro performances. As the longest running puppet theater of its kind in the U.S., the venue has stood the test of time.

What: The Bob Baker Marionette Theater, founded by Bob Baker and Alton Wood in 1963, is located in an unassuming building on the edge of downtown Los Angeles. Luckily for audiences, not much has changed in the last 50 years. Coffee-can stage lights illuminate handmade puppets that dance and sing to a vintage soundtrack on a carpeted stage. Catch a seasonal production -- “Halloween Spooktacular" is playing through November 5th -- to witness the company's unique brand of whimsy, complete with vampire lovebirds, dancing skeletons, and a glow in the dark alien takeover. After the show, join the cast in the adjoining salon for complimentary cups of ice cream.

Baker served as a puppeteer and animator for hundreds of Hollywood movies and TV productions, a puppet manufacturer with clients around the globe, and a rare mentor in a fading profession.

In 2009, his theater was designated a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Landmark. Though the troupe and building faced uncertainty after Baker's death at 90 in 2014, the puppeteers have reorganized as a non-profit venture and a capital campaign is underway to renovate the theater. After construction begins, probably in late December, the company plans to perform throughout 2018 at other venues around Los Angeles.

Where: 1345 W. First St. in downtown Los Angeles.

How much: Show tickets are $15. Children under 2 are free.

Info: Bob Baker Marionette Theater