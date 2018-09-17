Looking for budget fall color trips? California will have you turning over a new leaf

California’s changes in elevation, from sea level to more than 14,000 feet, give it one of the longest fall color seasons in North America, said John Poimiroo, founder of CaliforniaFallColor.com. His site tells travelers when to go and explains why deciduous trees drop their leaves and more. His recent post on wildfires confirmed what experts told me: The peak viewing season should be about the same as last year: late September to mid-October.