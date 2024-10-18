(Silver Lake Pool & Inn; Adrian Gaut / Two Bunch Palms; Dania Maxwell; Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times; Marques Harper / Los Angeles Times; Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)
11 staycation ideas around SoCal, from the Idyllwild forest to picturesque Santa Barbara
While not so much a secret, it remains a fine piece of travel wisdom: The best time to take a vacation is in the early fall. As in, go now. This is the sweet spot between Labor Day and the Thanksgiving rush, a moment when crowds have thinned, even if only slightly, and when hotel prices are generally more affordable.
Of course, planning a major trip within this small stretch can be tricky and so a quick staycation may be ideal. That’s good news for us in Southern California — within a reasonable radius, there are locales to satisfy every type of autumn yearning, whether it’s for the desert, the beach, the mountains or simply a place in L.A. that’s not your boring living room.
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
In this guide, we give you ideas for short but memorable trips that are worth clearing a couple days for. You’ll find a lush hot springs resort in the Temecula Valley, a cozy chalet in the Idyllwild forest and an opulent historic hotel in Riverside that has lower rates right now before its annual holiday extravaganza. Wherever you choose, take this brief tourist lull to explore a slice of our big SoCal backyard. A bonus? You’ll come away more rested and renewed before Turkey Day rolls around. — Michelle Woo
Soak in 600-year-old mineral water at an iconic desert hot springs resort
Around town: If you’re staying for just a night or two, you’ll likely want to stay on the property. The resort’s vegetable forward restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and a small cafe serving coffee drinks and pastries is open from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you are determined to explore, Palm Springs is a 20-minute drive, and Joshua Tree National Park is 46 minutes away.
Driving distance from L.A.: 2 hours
Unwind poolside at a chic dog- and kid-friendly Midcentury Modern motel
On a recent overnight, I found it to be an unpretentious 30-room boutique hotel with free parking (I hate having to valet park my car at hotels) and chic interiors smelling of palo santo and furnished with pieces by L.A. artists Eric Trine, Duskand Matthew Ready. Owned by the Shelter Social Club, which overhauled the Hummingbird Inn and Ojai Rancho Inn on the same street, the Capri offers limited amenities, including a pool, spa and fire pit, that are perfect for a relaxing stay.
My king room on the first floor was ideal for people traveling with kids and dogs, thanks to a large covered patio that opens onto a lawn dotted with palm trees and chaise lounges. During my stay, I saw kids and dogs running around the yard and a couple doing kickboxing together, which made me wish I had brought my yoga mat. My room had a mini fridge stocked with Ghia, Coke, water, wine and beer, and a basket of snacks for a fee, but otherwise, there was no food at the hotel. (There is a grocery store within walking distance of the hotel). I spent my time shopping downtown and relaxing by the pool, which featured floaties and soft music playing. Even though I had to get back to L.A., I was pleasantly surprised to receive a text inviting me to continue to enjoy the pool after check out. The front desk staff was friendly and provided reliable dining tips — I enjoyed Rory’s Place for dinner and the Dutchess for breakfast — and they even lent me a charger when I realized I had forgotten to pack mine. Before booking the hotel, I read complaints on Yelp that the hotel’s walls are thin, and the reviews are accurate. If you’re a light sleeper, I recommend booking an upstairs room. I paid $310, including taxes, on a Wednesday night. Weekends can run as high as $430 per night before taxes.
Around town: The hotel is conveniently located less than a mile from downtown Ojai, just a short walk or bike ride from the local shops, Bart’s Books and restaurants. Complimentary beach cruisers are available outside the hotel lobby. The Ojai Valley Trail, connecting to Ventura, and the Ventura River Preserve Trail are also nearby.
Driving distance from Los Angeles: About 90 minutes. Instead of taking the 101 or 126 freeways, I decided to take the Pacific Coast Highway to the 101 and was glad I did. It was breathtakingly beautiful.
Enjoy a seaside view and explore downtown Santa Barbara at Hotel Milo
Open since 2014, Hotel Milo isn’t the newest getaway in the area, but it’s rooted in history — it was named after Milo Potter, a hotelier who opened his luxury 400-room Hotel Potter in 1903 in the same spot and helped launch the city on its resort-worthy path. My mom, grandmother and I arrived on a Tuesday afternoon and nestled into our coastal-inspired bedroom, which had two cozy double beds and cost $369 (plus taxes). Our room was clean and equipped with a mini fridge, dining area and a Keurig machine. From our bedroom window, we could see people playing volleyball at the beach across the street. For the best view, request a room situated along Cabrillo Boulevard. The 121-room property, which is spread across six hacienda-style buildings, is adorned with rows of palm trees, an exquisitely landscaped lawn and fire pits. Hotel Milo also has a pool, hot tub and poolside cabanas. Valet parking is $32 per night although I recommend borrowing one of the hotel’s complimentary bikes (with a basket) to get around.
Around town: Start your day by walking along the beach, then check out Stearns Wharf. Next, eat breakfast at Chad’s Cafe at the hotel or walk two blocks down to Jeannie’s Bakery, which is family owned. Once you’re full, head over to State Street and make your way to the downtown area, which is filled with retail shops, wineries, breweries, restaurants, museums and a movie theater. (My mom got her ear pierced on a whim at Above and Beyond Body Arts.) For a delicious, affordable meal, visit the family-owned American tavern Finney’s Crafthouse, then satisfy your sweet tooth with a scoop of Santa Barbara Strawberry at McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream.
Driving distance from L.A.: Roughly 2 hours. But if you don’t feel like driving you can skip the road trip altogether and take a bus from Union Station to Santa Barbara. Prices range from $17.99 to $32.
Sleep with a pier view and walk the beach at San Clemente's Sea Horse Resort
Around town: The night we arrived, we headed half a mile up the hill for dinner at Nick’s (a surf-turf-pasta mini-chain with locations in several beach cities), followed by ice cream from South Swell. The next morning we walked the pier and the scenic 2.3-mile San Clemente Beach Trail. (Bicycles allowed, e-bikes banned.) Best discovery of the morning: West Toast Cafe, which sits on the sand at T Street Beach, offering all sorts of toast and smoothies along with several Venezuelan specialties. Delicious. We watched the surfers for a while, then took a stroll on Avenida Del Mar and learned a little about how, back in 1925, San Clemente’s founder, Ole Hanson, set about creating a seaside Spanish village atmosphere. Gracias, Ole.
BTW, for getting around town, consider the free San Clemente Trolley system.
Driving distance from Los Angeles: 2 hours. Even though it’s only 66 miles south of L.A. City Hall, those are often slow, crowded miles on Interstate 5. Think about Amtrak. It’s about 90 minutes by Pacific Surfliner from Union Station to San Clemente, and the price begins at $23 one way.
Savor eclectic history with European flair at Riverside's Mission Inn Hotel & Spa
My friend Leslie and I arrived late in the afternoon on a warm Wednesday in August, and opted to “self-park” for $27, saving ourselves $8 over the more glamorous valet parking. Ordinarily I’m a self-park kind of gal, but in this case I recommend springing for valet, especially if you have several bags, since the walk from the garage is neither easy nor glamorous. Once we hit the dazzling tiled lobby, however, the shine returned as we checked into our spacious room with two queen beds, a tiny balcony and a handsome (but sadly non-operational) fireplace on the top floor, just across from the breathtaking rotunda spiral stairs. We wandered the halls, grabbed a drink at the Presidential Lounge, which features recognizable painted portraits of the 10 U.S. presidents who ever visited the hotel (starting with Benjamin Harrison in 1891), and then lounged at the palm-studded pool, sipping our beverages with the smug satisfaction of being posh insiders, at least for the moment. We only left the premises to go to dinner.
While the Mission Inn has lovely accommodations, its restaurants are mostly mediocre and/or very expensive (such as Duane’s Steakhouse where the cheapest entree is $41and a baked potato is $14). One exception: breakfast on the Spanish patio, where the menu is reasonable, the food is good and the ambiance — Stone fountains! Potted citrus trees! Red umbrellas! — is superb.
Around town: Downtown Riverside is bustling even on weeknights, with several fine restaurants (such as Simple Simon’s Bakery & Bistro, Mario’s Place and the Salted Pig) and places to shop, such as the iconic Mrs. Tiggy-Winkles Gift Shoppe,
Note that the area gets especially crowded during the Mission Inn Festival of Lights, Nov. 23-Jan. 6, when the downtown pedestrian mall and especially the hotel are covered with lights and decorations inside and out. Room rates increase by about $100 per room during this time, but there are lower prices if you purchase early.
Driving distance from L.A.: About an hour.
Chill like a local at the retro-chic Silver Lake Pool & Inn
Around town: The on-site Marco Polo Trattoria is a nice enough hang, but it’d be a shame to waste a night there when some of the best restaurants and nightlife on the Eastside are just a short walk away on Sunset Boulevard. If you’re craving something more substantial than a smoothie, try All Day Baby for breakfast. For lunch try the Simón taco truck or the Playita Mariscos outdoor seafood stand. For dinner there’s Bowery Bungalow, Pork & Spoon, Night + Market Song or, my recent favorite, Azizam. For ice cream, go for L.A.’s signature Mashti Malone’s or local mainstay Pazzo Gelato. For drinks there’s the Black Cat (California’s first LGBT+ historic landmark), Bar Secco or the Ruby Fruit.
Driving distance from L.A.: None.
Immerse yourself in any of the 36 geothermal pools at Murrieta Hot Springs Resort
“Let’s dip into Clouds in My Coffee first,” she responded. “Then maybe Ember.”
We were soaking in tiny outdoor “teacup tubs” overlooking a sprawling manmade lake at Murrieta Hot Springs Resort as the sun came up and I was eavesdropping on the couple next to me. They were referring to different geothermal pools on the property, the waters of which date back 10,000 years — Murrieta has 36 of them currently open for bathing, including hillside tubs, lakeside tubs, indoor bathhouse tubs and swimming pool or beach-adjacent tubs. They’re all equally sublime.
The property is thick with swaying palms, vibrant bougainvillea and steaming hot springs — but after a $50-million renovation that debuted in February, it now boasts a new pool, a reimagined bathhouse for hot-to-cold “contrast bathing,” and a “terrathermal loft” featuring a panoramic cedar sauna, mud studio and sundeck, among other things. The 174 restored rooms start at $218 on weekdays, $368 on weekends; adult day passes are $89 on weekdays, $99 on weekends. There’s also a new spa — I had an off-the-charts facial there — and a high-end, farm-to-table restaurant, Talia Kitchen, featuring shareable small plates with Mediterranean influences.
But it’s the “healing waters” — open 24-7 to hotel guests and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. to day spa goers — that form the heart of Murrieta Hot Springs. As such, wellness activities, like aqua yoga or aqua sound baths, are free to guests. The mineral water is said to aid with circulation, anti-inflammation and immunity, among other things. I can only attest to how I felt after two days of soaking: refreshed to the core and so relaxed, I had someone else drive on the way home.
Around town: The Temecula Valley is home to nearly 50 wineries and eight breweries — take a tour of the local tasting rooms. It also has picturesque horse trails on which to explore the area. Also nearby: hot air ballooning, hiking and biking along 90 miles of paths. Don’t miss Old Town Temecula, a time capsule of the Old West about 15 minutes from the resort.
Driving distance from L.A.: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Spend the night in a 'haunted' vintage luxury liner at the Queen Mary
Around town: With its bevy of tours and lobby pianist, the Queen Mary can be a full day, but if you want to venture off ship, downtown Long Beach is just minutes away. Aquarium of the Pacific is directly across a bridge (water taxis are available in the summer), and within a short stroll is the Hotel Maya, where one can dine outdoors with views of the port and Queen Mary at the Latin-focused Fuego.
Driving distance from L.A. 35 minutes
Escape the city buzz for a quiet luxe stay at Sparrows Lodge in Palm Springs
Despite the heat — it was around 113 degrees — several guests were sunning themselves in beach chairs as I made my way to the restored barn for check-in. (I got to the property around 3:04 p.m., and I sipped my complementary glass of sangria awaiting my room to be ready a little after 3:30 p.m.)
My poolside room, No. 7, had its own backyard with Adirondack-style chairs and a hammock. The room itself had plenty of rustic charm too with its milk-white cabin interior, steel horse trough bathtub and open shower. The Grown Alchemist toiletries were a nice touch. (I’m planning to order some.)
Another bright spot for this hotel and its sister property, Holiday House, is that the rooms don’t have TVs or phones. I dozed off on the queen-sized bed to the hum of the A/C unit.
Room rates vary. My room was $269 for one night. According to the hotel’s website, there’s a $37-a-night “optional guest amenity package” that includes WiFi usage, breakfast and overnight self-parking.
Around town: There is plenty to do in Palm Springs, including attending film festivals, visiting museums and art galleries, golfing, dining, hiking, bar-hopping and shopping for clothes or Midcentury Modern furniture. On this trip, I ventured 2½ miles to dinner at Clandestino in downtown Palm Springs with friends — the lobster tail tacos were terrific — followed by a movie screening at the Palm Spring LGBTQ+ Film Festival.
Driving distance from L.A.: About 3 hours.
Bounce around L.A. with a fun family staycation at Short Stories Hotel
Across the street from the hotel is the Original Farmers Market (where my 5-year-old son stood mesmerized inside Sticker Planet) and the Grove (where my 11-year-old daughter sifted through piles of muted-colored clothing at teen hot spot Brandy Melville). It’s also close to Wilshire Boulevard’s row of museums — the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Academy Museum, Petersen Automotive Museum and the La Brea Tar Pits — and just steps from the new Sloomoo Institute slime museum, a.k.a. sensory heaven for me and my children alike.
As for Short Stories Hotel itself, it’s a serene retreat amid the action. Originally opened in the 1960s as Farmer’s Daughter Hotel, the property underwent several major renovations before becoming Short Stories in 2022. The rooms are modern, upscale and undeniably Los Angeles — you’ll find artwork on the walls by Pasadena native Kenton Nelson and books in the nightstand shelves like “Bestia: Italian Recipes Created in the Heart of L.A.” There’s a small pool, an impeccably stylish bar and a lush patio lounge with cool vibes after dark. (Or, well, the vibes seemed cool — with all that activity, I was in bed by 9:30 p.m.) Rates start around $200.
Around town: As mentioned above, there’s plenty to do right in Fairfax. But drive about 15 minutes west and you can also explore Koreatown, or head five minutes north for West Hollywood, or 10 minutes east for Beverly Hills. You really are in the center of it all.
Driving distance from L.A.: None
Stay in a themed room at Hicksville Pines, a bud-and-breakfast in the peaceful forest near Idyllwild
We chose the “Nerds! Nerds! Nerds!” room that comes equipped with a Pong table (where I lost several times to my wife) and six arcade machines, including a “Star Wars”-themed game where you must navigate your X-wing fighter through various challenges. It also features a Dungeons & Dragons room with a beautiful wooden table and ornate chairs, and a floor-to-ceiling bookcase with novels and doodads and board games. You can also play various Nintendo games on either of its two TVs.
If you choose to leave your room, you can play ping-pong outdoors, roast marshmallows in the grill house, or visit the 420-friendly rec room for a game of shuffleboard. You can also take a dip in the hot tub, enjoying the great forest and mountain views around the property.
Rooms vary in pricing, starting at $119 per night and increasing from there. Some weekend bookings require a two-day stay minimum. Dogs are allowed for an additional fee. The hotel is for guests 21 and older outside of specific family weeks or when the entire property is rented.
As it is a bud-and-breakfast, we were offered a bit of weed upon check-in. We eat a vegan diet, and breakfast included a delicious vegan weed-shaped waffle, tofu scramble and vegan sausage. Both of us Southerners, we were delighted by this queer-friendly escape into the forest where we were greeted with kindness by guests and staff alike, including Ed and Norma, the two cats on site.
Around town: For dinner, we headed into Idyllwild where we enjoyed sushi and ramen at Idy Sushi Rolls. Afterward, we hit up the Idyllwild Village Market for snacks. Although it is in a small mountain town, the market does not skimp on variety, and folks of all dietary needs should be able to find something delicious, should that be partaking in a sugar-fueled Pong tournament with their spouse. The following day, we walked around Idyllwild, enjoying walking through several great local shops.
Driving distance from L.A.: About two hours, as long as you make a well-timed departure.
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.