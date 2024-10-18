11 staycation ideas around SoCal, from the Idyllwild forest to picturesque Santa Barbara

While not so much a secret, it remains a fine piece of travel wisdom: The best time to take a vacation is in the early fall. As in, go now. This is the sweet spot between Labor Day and the Thanksgiving rush, a moment when crowds have thinned, even if only slightly, and when hotel prices are generally more affordable.

Of course, planning a major trip within this small stretch can be tricky and so a quick staycation may be ideal. That’s good news for us in Southern California — within a reasonable radius, there are locales to satisfy every type of autumn yearning, whether it’s for the desert, the beach, the mountains or simply a place in L.A. that’s not your boring living room.

In this guide, we give you ideas for short but memorable trips that are worth clearing a couple days for. You’ll find a lush hot springs resort in the Temecula Valley, a cozy chalet in the Idyllwild forest and an opulent historic hotel in Riverside that has lower rates right now before its annual holiday extravaganza. Wherever you choose, take this brief tourist lull to explore a slice of our big SoCal backyard. A bonus? You’ll come away more rested and renewed before Turkey Day rolls around. — Michelle Woo

