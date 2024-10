11 staycation ideas around SoCal, from the Idyllwild forest to picturesque Santa Barbara

When my wife and I want to escape the hustle and bustle of L.A., we usually head to a nearby campground in Angeles National Forest. When I asked her if she wanted to take a little staycation to a cute chalet near Idyllwild, she did not hesitate to affirm she would like to sleep on a mattress indoors. Hicksville Pines has 10 themed rooms to choose from, including Christmas Town , whose guests can dress up in a provided Santa suit and enjoy a fireplace; the Dolly , an homage to everyone’s favorite blond country icon, where you can play a themed pinball game (but promise not to take her man), enjoy Dolly Parton movies and sleep in a giant bed; and the Honeymoon Suite , where you can feel the motion of the ocean in the king-sized bed (regardless of what you do in it) and take a dip in the heart-shaped tub.We chose the “ Nerds! Nerds! Nerds !” room that comes equipped with a Pong table (where I lost several times to my wife) and six arcade machines, including a “Star Wars”-themed game where you must navigate your X-wing fighter through various challenges. It also features a Dungeons & Dragons room with a beautiful wooden table and ornate chairs, and a floor-to-ceiling bookcase with novels and doodads and board games. You can also play various Nintendo games on either of its two TVs.If you choose to leave your room, you can play ping-pong outdoors, roast marshmallows in the grill house, or visit the 420-friendly rec room for a game of shuffleboard. You can also take a dip in the hot tub, enjoying the great forest and mountain views around the property.Rooms vary in pricing, starting at $119 per night and increasing from there. Some weekend bookings require a two-day stay minimum. Dogs are allowed for an additional fee. The hotel is for guests 21 and older outside of specific family weeks or when the entire property is rented.As it is a bud-and-breakfast, we were offered a bit of weed upon check-in. We eat a vegan diet, and breakfast included a delicious vegan weed-shaped waffle, tofu scramble and vegan sausage. Both of us Southerners, we were delighted by this queer-friendly escape into the forest where we were greeted with kindness by guests and staff alike, including Ed and Norma, the two cats on site.For dinner, we headed into Idyllwild where we enjoyed sushi and ramen at Idy Sushi Rolls. Afterward, we hit up the Idyllwild Village Market for snacks. Although it is in a small mountain town, the market does not skimp on variety, and folks of all dietary needs should be able to find something delicious, should that be partaking in a sugar-fueled Pong tournament with their spouse. The following day, we walked around Idyllwild, enjoying walking through several great local shops.About two hours, as long as you make a well-timed departure.