Half marathon, kayaking, yoga, meditation and more on women's tour of Cambodia's Angkor area

Women who want to more from their vacation workouts should check out a 12-day trip to Cambodia led by Journeys Within. During the tour, participants run past ancient temples in the Angkor Wat International Half Marathon, kayak on the landmark lake Tonle Sap, and cycle through the Angkor Archaeological Park to help support local education programs.
Fitness trainer Karen Canton-Brunings leads the wellness trip for women only. Other activities include yoga and meditation sessions, relaxing on Koh Rong beaches and a pre-training plan for the half marathon.
Dates: Nov. 26-Dec. 6
Price: $2,875 per person, double occupancy; $725 more for single supplement. Price includes most meals, lodgings, internal air tickets, English-speaking guides, ground transportation and activities. International airfare is extra.
Info: Journeys Within’s Women’s Empowerment Tour Through Cambodia, (877) 454-3672
