Sail the Great Lakes, starting in Chicago and ending in Toronto

Get a taste of Midwestern hospitality and see some of the region's scenic areas on a 12-day land and sea Great Lakes tour.
The itinerary, organized by Tauck, begins with a two-night stay in Chicago, where participants tour the city and go behind the scenes at Wrigley Field.
Next is a seven-night cruise on lakes Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario, which includes visits to Mackinac Island, Mich., where horse-drawn carriages and bicycles are the main mode of transportation; Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore on Lake Michigan; and Niagara Falls, which straddles the border between New York and the Canadian province of Ontario.
The cruise, aboard the new Ponant small-ship Le Champlain, is followed by a two-night hotel stay in Toronto, with guided sightseeing.
Dates: Departures Sept. 20 and 27, 2019
Price: From $7,990 per person, double occupancy. Availability may be limited. Includes pre- and post-cruise hotel stays, seven-night cruise and all shore excursions, gratuities, airport transfers and luggage handling. Airfare not included.
Info: Tauck, (800) 468-2825
