Hiking, history and culture collide on this tour of southern Ireland

Explore the southern half of Ireland on an active eight-day excursion offered by Vagabond Small-Group Tours that includes a mix of hiking, history and culture.
Highlights include visits to Connemara and Killarney national parks and the Cliffs of Moher as well as to neolithic stone circles, Celtic forts, castles, monastic sites and pre-Christian tombs. A Skellig Island trip, horseback riding, sea kayaking and other activities are available at additional cost.
Dates: Departures July 15, 22 and 29; Aug 5, 12 and 19
Price: From $2,236 per person, double occupancy; single supplement available. Includes seven nights’ accommodations, including two nights in Dingle and one night in a castle, breakfasts, guided walks, entrance fees, ferry tickets and taxes. International airfare not included.
Info: Vagabond Adventure Tours, (833) 230-0288
