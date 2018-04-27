Not invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding? Here are five places where you can feel like a royal

If you aren't heading to Windsor Castle, live large at the Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans. The luxury hotel offers a $51,918 package May 17-20 that covers first-class airfare from anywhere in the continental U.S., three nights in the Presidential Suite, a hat-fitting at a local milliner, a chauffeur and car at your disposal, traditional tea, and a lunch and tour of M.S. Rau Antiques. Watch the wedding in your suite too.