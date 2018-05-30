Advertisement

Prepare for an art car invasion and festival coming to Las Vegas

By
May 30, 2018 | 6:30 AM
Prepare for an art car invasion and festival coming to Las Vegas
The art car rhinoceros will be one of the entries in the Intergalactic Art Car Festival's parade on the Las Vegas Strip on June 9. (Fired Up Management)

Expect to see a rhinoceros, alligator, fire-breathing swan and even some alien creatures roll down the Las Vegas Strip when the Intergalactic Art Car Festival comes to town in June.

The art cars have been created by some of “the galaxy’s most unconventional thinkers,” said Kris Cuaresma-Primm, marketing director for co-sponsor Lyft Las Vegas.

Art cars such as Valyrian Steel, created by Henry Chang, will be on display June 9 in Las Vegas.
Art cars such as Valyrian Steel, created by Henry Chang, will be on display June 9 in Las Vegas. (Fired Up Management)

The cars, some as long as 25 feet and 30 feet high, will remind viewers of Burning Man-like creations (though the desert event that starts Aug. 26 isn’t related to this festival).

A parade down the Strip at 7 p.m. June 9 is followed by a free all-ages festival from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., with performances by fire dancers and live DJs. Visitors will get a chance to see vehicles close up and sample food truck offerings.
The giant mantis at Las Vegas' Downtown Container Park.
The giant mantis at Las Vegas' Downtown Container Park. (Brian Jones / Las Vegas News Bureau)

The city’s giant mantis at the Downtown Container Park plays a role in introducing the festival. Tickets are free, but RSVPs are required. Philanthropist tickets starting at $75 offer upgrades such as an open bar at Atomic Liquors and a free ride credit with Lyft to get back to your hotel safely.

The point is to raise money for museum and arts funding in Nevada, which has been cut dramatically, according to Cuaresma-Primm. Lyft offers the first 10,000 festival-goers free admission; anyone who makes a donation, even as little as $1, wil be entered to win two passes to ride in the art car procession.

An art car called Mr. Fusion created by Henry Chang.
An art car called Mr. Fusion created by Henry Chang. (Fired Up Management)

Lyft and Fired Up Management are sponsoring the event that will give proceeds to the city’s First Friday Foundation for local arts programs, which stand to lose $700,000 in funding, according to Lyft.

The action happens at the Llama Lot in downtown Las Vegas at 900 Fremont St.

Info: Intergalactic Art Car Festival

