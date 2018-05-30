Prepare for an art car invasion and festival coming to Las Vegas

Expect to see a rhinoceros, alligator, fire-breathing swan and even some alien creatures roll down the Las Vegas Strip when the Intergalactic Art Car Festival comes to town in June.
The art cars have been created by some of “the galaxy’s most unconventional thinkers,” said Kris Cuaresma-Primm, marketing director for co-sponsor Lyft Las Vegas.
The cars, some as long as 25 feet and 30 feet high, will remind viewers of Burning Man-like creations (though the desert event that starts Aug. 26 isn’t related to this festival).
A parade down the Strip at 7 p.m. June 9 is followed by a free all-ages festival from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., with performances by fire dancers and live DJs. Visitors will get a chance to see vehicles close up and sample food truck offerings.
The city’s giant mantis at the Downtown Container Park plays a role in introducing the festival. Tickets are free, but RSVPs are required. Philanthropist tickets starting at $75 offer upgrades such as an open bar at Atomic Liquors and a free ride credit with Lyft to get back to your hotel safely.
The point is to raise money for museum and arts funding in Nevada, which has been cut dramatically, according to Cuaresma-Primm. Lyft offers the first 10,000 festival-goers free admission; anyone who makes a donation, even as little as $1, wil be entered to win two passes to ride in the art car procession.
Lyft and Fired Up Management are sponsoring the event that will give proceeds to the city’s First Friday Foundation for local arts programs, which stand to lose $700,000 in funding, according to Lyft.
The action happens at the Llama Lot in downtown Las Vegas at 900 Fremont St.
ALSO