From the Archives: Lakers 1968 Hall of Fame bench

The Dec. 22, 1968 Los Angeles Times caption stated, “Laker coach Bill Van Breda Kolf, left, applauds play against the Warriors–and why not be happy with a bench like this to call on.”

This Laker bench included three future members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame: Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West. Forward Bill Hewitt was a member of the 1968-69 NBA All-Rookie Team. Keith Erickson became the Los Angeles Lakers color commentator working alongside Chick Hearn.

Staff photographer Art Roger took this image during the fourth quarter with Lakers leading by 32 points. The final score was 133-101.

In 1977, Elgin Baylor was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame; Chamberlain in 1978 and West in 1980.