Marcus Yam named 2016 POYi Newspaper Photographer of the Year

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Marcus Yam has won the premier 2016 Newspaper Photographer of the Year award in the 74th annual Pictures of the Year International (POYi) competition.

Yam’s award-winning portfolio mainly comprised daily news assignments, such as wildfires and the presidential election.

The judges noted, “the winning portfolio exemplified the true essence of newspaper photography, the work has set the gold-standard for excellence in photojournalism.”

Yam joined the staff of The Times in 2014 after working at the Seattle Times. Previously, he interned at several papers including the New York Times and the Washington Post.

“It’s a tremendous honor to to receive this award and be recognized among so many talented photographers,” Yam said. “I’m really stoked about it, but there is much more work to be done. I hope that that my work captivates people and creates a sense of curiosity to understand civic issues beyond the news cycle. Also I want to thank my editors and colleagues, an accomplished set of visual storytellers, who diligently challenge me and help me grow. I’m really lucky.”