L.A. Times wins APSE triple crown, places in top 10 in 10 categories

The Los Angeles Times sports staff ranked among the best in the nation, receiving a best-in-show designation in the Associated Press Sports Editors contest for the fifth consecutive year.

The Times earned triple crown honors after placing in the top 10 among the nation’s largest newspapers in the categories of print portfolio, digital and projects. It was The Times’ fifth consecutive triple crown honor.

Jack Harris placed in the top 10 for beat reporting for his work chronicling the Dodgers’ run to the 2024 World Series and in the top 10 in the explanatory category for an article examining the Dodgers’ role in MLB’s pitching injury epidemic.

Advertisement

Thuc Nhi Nguyen also placed in the top 10 in explanatory for her examination of Simone Biles’ iconic Yurchenko double pike vault skill.

Dylan Hernández placed in the top 10 nationally in columns for the first time with a portfolio that included reporting from Japan on the secret to Dodger Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s success.

Sam Farmer placed in the top 10 in long features for his article about Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh’s passion for “The Rockford Files” and decision to start his tenure in Southern California living on the beach.

Advertisement

The Times had two entries place in the the top 10 of the breaking news category. Gustavo Arellano, Adam Elmahrek, Nathan Fenno and Paul Pringle were recognized for being the first to report Shohei Ohtani’s attorneys accused his interpreter of massive theft tied to alleged gambling. Bill Shaikin also took top-10 honors for being the first to obtain and publish witness video in former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías’ domestic battery case.

The Times took the triple crown designation by placing in the top 10 in print portfolio that included judges’ review of random Sunday and daily print editions of the sports section, an evaluation of the Times’ sports website and the project category. The Times’ project entry featured the staff’s bilingual coverage of the death of Fernando Valenzuela.

The Times also took honorable mention honors for a special print edition examining Shohei Ohtani’s journey from Japan to the Dodgers’ roster.

Advertisement

APSE will announce final rankings in the individual categories closer to the organization’s convention this summer in Minneapolis.