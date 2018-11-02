From the Archives: Commemorating the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I

One hundred years ago, on Nov. 11, 1918, World War I ended. The fighting ended at 11 a.m. Paris time, “the eleventh hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.”

The armistice was agreed upon at 5 a.m. on Nov. 11. While news spread quickly, fighting continued until 11 a.m. Army Pvt. Henry Gunther of the 79th Division was killed at 10:59 a.m., a minute before the Armistice took effect. He was the last American killed in World War I.

As many as 4.7 million Americans served in the military during World War I. About 116,000 Americans died and 204,000 were wounded.

Armistice Day became a national holiday in 1919. In 1954, Armistice Day was rededicated as Veterans Day to honor all American veterans.

For the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo., is having special activities from Nov. 2 through Nov. 11.

On Nov. 11, 1926, the Liberty Memorial in Kansas City was dedicated as a World War I memorial. In 2004, Congress designated the site, now named the National WWI Museum and Memorial, as the country’s official museum dedicated to World War I.

For this year’s Armistice centennial, the museum is sharing these images from their archives.

Nov. 11, 1918: Soldiers dismount the railroad car in which the armistice ending World War I was signed. Gen. Maxime Weygand of France is second from left and Gen. Marshal Foch of France is second from right. National World War I Museum and Memorial

Nov. 11, 1918: U.S. President Wilson reads the terms of the armistice to Congress. National World War I Museum and Memorial

Nov. 11, 1918: The U.S. Capitol is illuminated the night the armistice ending World War I was signed. National World War I Museum and Memorial

Nov. 11, 1918: Members of the 89th Infantry Division's 353rd Regiment, Company A, approach a church in Stenay, France, at 10:58 a.m., just two minutes before the end of World War I. National World War I Museum and Memorial

Nov. 11, 1918: Members of the 89th Infantry Division's 353rd Regiment, Company A, enter Stenay, France, following the end of World War I. National World War I Museum and Memoral

Nov. 12, 1918: Hill No. 356, outside of Gibercy, France, is shown. The spot marks where some members of the 79th Infantry Division stopped when the armistice ending World War I went into effect. National World War I Museum and Memorial

Nov. 11, 1918: Runners from the 79th Infantry Division's 315th Regiment spread the word to stop firing at 11 a.m. on the last day of World War I. From left are Pvt. William Wachter, Pvt. R. D. Thompson, Pvt. J. J. Mulcahy and Pvt. John McCaughtry. National World War I Museum and Memorial

Nov. 11, 1918: In Tailly, France, Mjr. Gen. F. L. Winn, commander of the 89th Division, left, shakes the hand of Mjr. Gen. William M. Wright as Wright leaves to take command of the 1st Army Corps. National World War I Museum and Memorial

Nov. 11, 1918: French Gen. Marshal Foch's train arrives at the station at Compiegne in France. The armistice ending World War I was signed in Car No. 2419D, shown on the right. National World War I Museum and Memorial

The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo., is shown in 2013. The museum is having special activities from Nov. 2 through Nov. 11 for the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. Edwin Remsberg / Getty Images

