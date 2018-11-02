From the Archives: Commemorating the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I
By Scott Harrison
Nov 02, 2018 | 1:00 AM
One hundred years ago, on Nov. 11, 1918, World War I ended. The fighting ended at 11 a.m. Paris time, “the eleventh hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.”
The armistice was agreed upon at 5 a.m. on Nov. 11. While news spread quickly, fighting continued until 11 a.m. Army Pvt. Henry Gunther of the 79th Division was killed at 10:59 a.m., a minute before the Armistice took effect. He was the last American killed in World War I.
As many as 4.7 million Americans served in the military during World War I. About 116,000 Americans died and 204,000 were wounded.
Armistice Day became a national holiday in 1919. In 1954, Armistice Day was rededicated as Veterans Day to honor all American veterans.
On Nov. 11, 1926, the Liberty Memorial in Kansas City was dedicated as a World War I memorial. In 2004, Congress designated the site, now named the National WWI Museum and Memorial, as the country’s official museum dedicated to World War I.
For this year’s Armistice centennial, the museum is sharing these images from their archives.