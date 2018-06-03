From the Archives: The Los Angeles Times building at 1st and Spring

The Art Deco Los Angeles Times building opened in 1935. Designed by Gordon B. Kaufmann, the building is part of the Times-Mirror complex slated for redevelopment by the Onni Group.
Here’s a sampling of images of the exterior and interior of the building at 1st and Spring streets in downtown Los Angeles.
April 10, 1934: The Los Angeles Times building during cornerstone ceremonies. Los Angeles Times June 29, 1935: Harry Chandler, president and general manager of the Los Angeles Times, and Norman Chandler, vice-president and assistant general manager, stand at the new Los Angeles Times building's 1st Street entrance. Los Angeles Times The Los Angeles Times printing presses in 1937, as seen from the mezzaine level. The four eight-unit Hoe presses are new. The older presses are in a room partially visible to the left. Dick Whittington / Huntington Library February 1938: A pneumatic-drilll operator, with the help of a safety belt, tears down the steel-reinforced tower walls of the third Los Angeles Times building at 1st Street and Broadway. The fourth and current Los Angeles Times is rising in background. Howard Finley / Los Angeles Times Dec. 10, 1941: During the first World War II blackout in Los Angeles, editors in The Times city room were allowed to work with desk lamps only. Los Angeles Times Oct. 26, 1946: A helicopter flown by Army pilot Lt. Edward H. Frost drops Coliseum football game negatives on the roof of the Los Angeles Times building. UCLA beat Santa Clara 33-7. Bob Jakobsen / Los Angeles Times Nov. 7, 1950: In the Los Angeles Times City Room, reporter Bob Hartmann comments on the election results to KTTV. The Times owned KTTV from 1949 until 1963. The last three call letters stood for "Times TV." Los Angeles Times Nov. 12, 1951: Armistice Day activities conducted at Los Angeles City Hall with the Los Angeles Times buildings in background. In 1954, Armistice Day became Veterans Day. Los Angeles Times Dec. 1, 1957: A Los Angeles Times truck, one of a fleet of 70, leaves The Times building with 5 tons of newspapers. Edward Gamer / Los Angeles Times Nov. 22, 1963: Los Angeles Times editors cluster around news editor Mort Helm's desk on the day of President John F. Kennedy's assassination. Los Angeles Times
The scene of the Los Angeles Times newsroom on Friday, Nov. 22, 1963. A copy of the Los Angeles Herald-Examiner with a "KENNEDY SLAIN" headline is visible. The editors are talking over makeup for the Preview edition. Clustered around news editor's Mort Helm's desk are: Night Managing Editor Frank Haven, Assistant Managing Editor Len Riblett, Day Managing Editor Frank McCullough and Assistant News Editor Hal Reid. In the background left to right: Gene Sherman, Dorothy Townsend (on phone), Mary Lou Loper (at typewriter), City Editor H. (Hank) Durant Osborne.
May 2, 1966: Members of the Los Angeles Times' Watts riots coverage team pose in newsroom after winnng the 1966 Pulitzer Prize for local reporting. Times editor Bill Thomas is center left with hands clasped. Los Angeles Times Feb. 4, 1969: Los Angeles City Hall and Los Angeles Times building at night. A full moon is on the right. Photo taken from the Los Angeles Times Mirror building. Fitzgerald Whitney / Los Angeles Times 1970 image looking south on Spring Street from the top of Los Angeles City Hall. On the right are the Los Angeles Times buildings. Los Angeles Times Dec. 28, 1988: Desk of Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Harvey. Randy Leffingwell / Los Angeles Times Aug. 19, 1934: One of a set of four murals for the Los Angeles Times Globe Lobby by Hugo Ballin, in photo on right. Floyd Faxon Nov. 16, 2012: The Globe Lobby inside the Los Angeles Times building in downtown Los Angeles. Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times
See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here