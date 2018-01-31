Blue moon, lunar eclipse and 'supermoon' converge for celestial show in the Southland

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The moon sets over downtown Los Angeles as the eclipse concludes. The next blue moon, "supermoon" and total lunar eclipse will coincide in 2037.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The moon passes into Earth's shadow during the lunar eclipse over downtown Los Angeles as seen from the 4th Street Bridge.

(Sandy Huffaker / AFP/Getty Images)

A view of the eclipse near the "Unconditional Surrender" statue in San Diego.

(Sandy Huffaker / AFP/Getty Images)

A view of the eclipse over the Midway in San Diego.

(Eugene Garcia / EPA/Shutterstock)

The lunar eclipse over Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The moon sets over downtown Los Angeles.