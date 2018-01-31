Blue moon, lunar eclipse and 'supermoon' converge for celestial show in the Southland

The moon put on a rare cosmic show Wednesday: a red blue moon, super big and super bright.
It’s the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a so-called supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, sometimes called a blood moon because of its red hue.
Hawaii and Alaska had the best seats, along with the Canadian Yukon, Australia and Asia. The western U.S. also had good viewing, along with Russia.
At the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, hundreds gathered on the lawn in the early hours under clear skies. Traffic was backed up more than a mile around the observatory. Skygazers also lined the beach near the Santa Monica Pier, some snapping photos and others reclining in the sand, their faces turned upward.
The moon sets over downtown Los Angeles as the eclipse concludes. The next blue moon, "supermoon" and total lunar eclipse will coincide in 2037.
The moon passes into Earth's shadow during the lunar eclipse over downtown Los Angeles as seen from the 4th Street Bridge.
A view of the eclipse near the "Unconditional Surrender" statue in San Diego.
A view of the eclipse over the Midway in San Diego.
The lunar eclipse over Angel Stadium in Anaheim.
The moon sets over downtown Los Angeles.