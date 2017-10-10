Kenyan opposition leader pulls out of rerun election, claiming it lacks credibility

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday pulled out of a rerun election scheduled for later this month, saying his party lacked confidence in the credibility of the process.

Kenya’s Supreme Court ruled the Aug. 8 presidential election invalid because the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission failed to follow the correct procedures laid down in the electoral laws, ordering a new election be held.

The opposition has held repeated protest actions, claiming it has no confidence in the IEBC and calling for key officials on the commission to be removed.

Odinga, head of the opposition coalition NASA, said the election due on Oct. 26 did not meet the minimum demands for a fair election set down by the opposition.

“We at NASA have insisted that the fresh election orders be held to the standard ordered by the Supreme Court, that is in strict conformity with the Constitution and written law,” he said in a statement.

