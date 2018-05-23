State Department issues alert in China after employee suffers brain injury tied to odd sounds

The State Department warned Wednesday that a U.S. government employee in southern China had experienced unusual sounds and pressure, similar to a mysterious incident that affected American diplomats in Cuba.
A health alert to U.S. citizens from the consulate in Guangzhou said officials did not know what caused the symptoms and were not aware of any similar cases in China. They called the sensations "subtle and vague, but abnormal."
A U.S. Embassy spokeswoman in Beijing said the employee was diagnosed with a mild traumatic brain injury.
Officials did not link this case to others, but it draws initial parallels with American diplomats in Cuba who heard painful, high-pitched noises in 2016 and then suffered headaches, dizziness, nausea, and struggled to concentrate.
The employee in China started experiencing the symptoms late last year through April, said Jinnie Lee, the embassy spokeswoman. The embassy learned of the diagnosis on May 18, she said, and officials are taking the issue "very seriously."
Investigators were confounded by the situation in Cuba, which affected more than 20 diplomats and family members. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, which the State Department asked to investigate, found symptoms of a concussion although those affected hadn't bumped their heads. They heard the noises in their homes or hotel rooms.
The unexplained incident sank the relationship between the two countries, which had only restored diplomatic relations in 2015 after more than a half-century. The State Department pulled most of its personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Havana and expelled 17 Cuban diplomats in Washington.
Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last year referred to the situation as "targeted attacks," although investigators struggled to find evidence of a sonic weapon. Cuban officials denied involvement.
Lee, the embassy spokeswoman, said the Chinese government has "assured us they are also investigating and taking appropriate measures" related to the case in Guangzhou, a sprawling port city on the country's east coast.
The warning came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi prepares to meet with officials in Washington. He's expected to discuss trade between the world's two largest economies as they try and broker a deal that averts heavy tariffs.
Wednesday's health alert advised citizens to see a doctor if they suffer from any medical problems during or after their stay in China.
And it had a less conventional suggestion: "If you experience any unusual acute auditory or sensory phenomena accompanied by unusual sounds or piercing noises, do not attempt to locate their source," it said. "Instead, move to a location where the sounds are not present."
