It's not just dessert: On eve of Korea summit, a mango mousse's map throws Japan out of joint

Seoul's Blue House presented a menu for the summit, to be attended by President Moon, North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un and other senior figures from both sides, that leaned heavily on geography. There is a Korean "reinterpretation" of Swiss rosti, a bit of nostalgia perhaps for Kim who went to school in Switzerland. There was John dory fish from the south to be served along with croaker from the north. And, at Moon's request, cold buckwheat noodles prepared by a chef from one of the north's best known restaurants were added to the menu.