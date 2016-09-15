North Korea’s deadly floods undermine the nation's projection of power

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un tested a nuclear weapon, disregarding the international community. This week, he’s accepting its help.

Tens of thousands have lost homes and hundreds are missing in deadly floods that coursed through the country’s poor northeastern region last month in the aftermath of Typhoon Lionrock. International relief agencies this week said they had begun to deliver food and emergency shelter supplies.

The devastation is slowly fueling a humanitarian crisis that undermines the regime’s credibility just as it tries to demonstrate strength.

“North Korea is like a dog that bites the hand that is feeding it,” said Go Myung-Hyun, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul. “It’s an embarrassment for Kim Jong Un.”

The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday issued a rare admission of weakness, calling the floods the “worst disaster” to pummel the country since World War II. More than 100,000 people fled their homes, nearly 400 are missing and 133 have died, according to a report this week from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

A school classroom is damaged after heavy flooding of the Tumen River in North Korea's North Hamgyong province, near the border with China. UNICEF

The floods ripped through villages along the Tumen River, near the border with China.

“There was barely a building left unscathed,” Chris Staines, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Pyongyang, said in a statement. He recently returned from a government-led visit with other relief workers to the affected regions.

Staines described watermarks taller than people and families digging for possessions from “piles of debris where their homes once stood.”

Below-freezing temperatures in coming months will create additional challenges for the thousands of people who no longer have homes. The UN World Food Program “is concerned about the continued vulnerability of these people as the extremely cold winter is approaching and major food losses are expected,” it said.

They are letting the international community provide for people in North Korea, so the Party and military can save money to divert to military spending. — Go Myung-Hyun, research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul

The floods decimated communication channels, destroyed roads and ruined water supplies for tens of thousands, according to the agencies. Livestock and front-yard gardens washed away. The floods came just before harvest, leaving people in one of the country’s most destitute regions with even fewer resources.

World Food Program workers say they have distributed soybeans and fortified biscuits to 140,000 people but need $1.2 million to replenish supplies. The agency expects the number affected to increase as relief workers gain access to more flooded areas.

This isn’t the first time the closed-off country has looked to the rest of the world for assistance. Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, pleaded for food donations in 1995 after floods washed out as much as 30% of the country. The destruction helped fuel a famine that, by some accounts, killed more than 1 million people.

But this disaster follows North Korea’s fifth nuclear test on Friday, which demonstrated the 32-year-old leader’s increasing disregard for international condemnation. A foreign ministry official on Sunday called the threat of further sanctions “laughable,” according to state media, and vowed the nation would continue to develop its nuclear arsenal.

“In the grand scheme of things, Korean leaders are aware of the contradictions,” Go said. “But their point of view makes total sense. They are letting the international community provide for people in North Korea, so the Party and military can save money to divert to military spending.”

North Korean media on Thursday played up the country’s internal response. “All the people in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea have turned out in a campaign to assist” flood victims, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Factories are increasing production of basic necessities, the official news service said, and residents in other provinces are providing several hundred tons of cement, along with clothes, food and shoes. An “art agitation squad,” which includes a circus and opera troupe, will visit the region to boost morale, it said.

Deforestation has left North Korea especially vulnerable to floods and droughts. For decades, residents have chopped down trees for the firewood that warms their homes and to create space for crops.

The floods also waterlogged 16,000 hectares of arable soil, making it more difficult for those who live off the land to start again.

Meyers is a special correspondent.