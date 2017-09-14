North Korea launches another long-range ballistic missile over Japan

North Korea on Friday test launched yet another long-range ballistic missile over Japan, South Korean officials said, the latest provocation in an escalating standoff with the international community over its illicit nuclear program.

The apparent missile launch occurred Friday morning from near Pyongyang, the capital, flying for roughly 2,200 miles before landing in the North Pacific Ocean, according to South Korean defense officials.

In a show of defense, South Korean military officials said they immediately retaliated by sending a missile of their own about 150 miles into the East Sea — the same distance as the base where the North Korean missile originated.

“The ROK military maintains its preparedness and preparedness in preparation for additional provocations by the North Korean army, while keeping track of related trends and maintaining a ready preparedness,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

United States officials had yet to confirm the launch.

Stiles is a special correspondent.