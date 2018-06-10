Here's what you need to know about the Trump-Kim summit in Singapore

The North Koreans, ruled by three generations of the Kim family, have spent more than 50 years and uncounted billions of dollars to build a nuclear arsenal that they see as the guarantee of their security. A realistic goal is an agreement that would lay out stages under which North Korea would meet specific benchmarks for reducing its weapons stockpile and get concessions in return. That could take months or years to hammer out and a decade or more to implement, military and arms-control experts say.