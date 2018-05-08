Armenian parliament chooses opposition leader as prime minister after weeks of protests

Armenia's parliament elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister Tuesday afternoon, capping a monthlong public protest movement that ousted a ruling party tainted by corruption and nepotism.
Pashinyan's "velvet revolution," employing acts of civil disobedience, gave Armenians a political voice in a peaceful transition of power.
"Today, you won," Pashinyan told his followers in a post-election address at Republic Square. "It is not a victory that I have been elected prime minister. It is a victory that you have chosen who will be prime minister!"
At times the movement paralyzed the country's capital city, Yerevan, with roadblocks and labor strikes protesting the ruling Republican Party's decision to make former President Serzh Sargsyan prime minster and prolong his power.
Sargsyan served 10 years until term limits forced him to relinquish power. Constitutional reforms enacted this year turned Armenia from a presidential republic into a parliamentary one. The Republican Party nominated — and eventually elected — Sargsyan as prime minster to keep its hold on the country's power and wealth.
Protests continued until Sargsyan capitulated and resigned on April 23, setting the stage for a new election in parliament, still under Republican Party control. On Wednesday, lawmakers failed to elect Pashinyan. On Thursday, after hundreds of thousands of demonstrators returned to the streets, the Republican Party said it would support Pashinyan's nomination, and called for the election Tuesday that put him in power.
Even before Pashinyan took the stage in Republic Square on Tuesday afternoon to give his victory speech, tens of thousands of euphoric Armenians had been celebrating in the street for several hours.
Crowds dressed in white shirts to symbolize a united Armenia began streaming into the central square in the morning. Many came draped in Armenia's red, blue and orange flag. Horns honked with rapid succession as they drove down the capital's main drags. By 10 a.m., the square was nearly full, with tens of thousands watching the parliament proceedings on a large television screen set up in the center of the square.
"This change will be good, because we've been static for so long," said Mesrop Harutunyan, a journalism professor at Yerevan Linguistics University. "But the demand for change is different for everyone, and it's hard to see what will happen next."
Ayres is a special correspondent.