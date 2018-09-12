Alarmed by the rise of the far right, European leaders crack down — starting with Hungary

Calling the lack of EU solidarity on migration the "Achilles' heel” of Europe, Merkel, 64, used her speech to members of parliament to take aim at the mobs in Chemnitz as well as deputies of the AfD – now the largest opposition party in the Bundestag, running neck and neck in opinion polls with her own conservative party for supremacy in the state of Saxony ahead of an election next fall. The film footage of groups of Germans chasing after people in Chemnitz has shocked the country that has long struggled to come to terms with its Nazi past.