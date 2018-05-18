Broken fighter jets, grounded helicopters and idled tanks: Germany's military is ailing

Tensions over military spending have boiled over during her 2-month-old "grand coalition" government with the defense ministry, controlled by her conservative party, wanting to raise spending slightly, but blocked by a finance ministry that is now controlled by the center-left Social Democratic Party, or SPD. Even though the federal government has been running widening budget surpluses the last four years, the SPD and other Germans on the left don't want to spend a single extra euro on arms and soldiers. Some even deride NATO's 2% target as a "fetish."