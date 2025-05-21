2 Israeli Embassy staffers killed in shooting near Jewish museum in D.C., officials say

Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot and killed Wednesday evening near a Jewish museum, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

Noem announced the deaths in a post on X after the shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum, which is located steps away from the FBI’s field office in the nation’s capital.

Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi said she was at the scene with Jeanine Pirro, a former judge who serves as the U.S. attorney in Washington.

Advertisement

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, called the shooting a “depraved act of antisemitic terrorism.”

Police offered no details late Wednesday night on a potential motive for the shooting. A news conference was expected later Wednesday.

“We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act,” Danon said in a post on X. “Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives — everywhere in the world.”

Advertisement

This is a developing story.