'Uncle Volodya, I dream of new dresses': greatest hits from Putin's annual call-in show

During the 2015 “Direct Line,” the presenter read Putin a letter from a woman whose close friend was about to turn 40 and really wanted a dog for her birthday. Her friends had said they were ready to get her a dog, but her husband was against it, the woman wrote. Could Putin, who was prime minister at the time, use his influence to persuade the husband, Boris, to allow her friend to have a dog? “Tell Boris he’s wrong!” the woman wrote.