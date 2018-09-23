Russia again says Israel is to blame for the downing of its military plane by Syrian forces

According to the ministry of defense, the Russian military aircraft was shot down before landing at the Hmeimim air base. An Israeli military officer misled the Russians by reporting that four of its F-16 fighter jets would be hitting Syrian targets in the north, the Russian defense ministry spokesman said. In fact, the Israeli jets were in Latakia, in the Syria’s west and used the Russian Il-20 as a shield to bypass Syrian government forces’ radar systems, the spokesman said.