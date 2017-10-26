For Catalonia's leaders, the pressure is on to declare independence or back down from Spain

Under the watchful eyes of police, Catalans thronged a central Barcelona square Thursday, waiting to hear whether their regional president would declare independence or take steps to try to keep Spain from imposing direct rule in restive Catalonia.

The Catalan leader, Carles Puigdemont, was to have given a televised speech earlier Thursday — the eve of a deadline set by the Madrid government for the region to renounce independence aims or face an administrative takeover. But in a sign of seeming disarray, the address was delayed amid Spanish news reports that Puigdemont might call early elections in a bid to defuse the crisis.

The struggle has pitted Catalonia, which has limited self-rule, against a central government that has branded the region’s independence drive illegal and illegitimate under Spain’s constitution. It is the most serious political confrontation of the country’s nearly 40-year democratic era.

Spanish authorities and Puigdemont’s government have been headed for a showdown since regional leaders staged an independence referendum on Oct. 1, defying Spanish court rulings. More than half the electorate stayed away, and police tried to stop the balloting, but the result was overwhelmingly in favor of breaking away.

That set off weeks of bitter back-and-forth exchanges between Madrid and Barcelona, the Catalan capital. Puigdemont sent mixed signals, saying that the vote result was a mandate to declare independence, but stopping short of doing so and then ignoring subsequent Spanish government demands that he clarify his position.

Last week, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy declared his intention to impose direct rule on the region using a constitutional provision known as Article 155. That would allow for the ouster of Puigdemont and senior deputies, along with a takeover of the region’s police and finances.

With Spain’s Senate set to meet in Madrid on Friday morning to ratify the use of the article, Puigdemont again faced a make-or-break moment Thursday.

The situation was tense on the streets of Barcelona, with national and regional police standing by as crowds of people, some chanting “Independence,” gathered in the Placa Sant Jaume, an elegant square fronting City Hall and Catalonia’s regional headquarters.

Earlier, hundreds of students took to the streets outside the University of Barcelona, hoisting striped Catalan flags and waving handmade signs.

“Rajoy with Article 155 is returning to Francoism,” said one sign, referring to the dictator Francisco Franco, who died in 1975. “Don’t suspend democracy,” read another. High-school student Oriol Lapeira, 17, held a sign that said in Catalan: “Do not feed us crumbs when we want the whole loaf.”

“We’re defending our rights,” he said as he stood in a street closed to traffic by local police who patrolled nearby.

Mariona Motjer, a junior studying journalism at the university, said she and her parents in nearby Girona voted “yes” in the Oct. 1 referendum. “We want a republic, and if they don’t declare it, we will take the struggle to the streets.”

It was an opinion shared even by some who chose not to march.

“Our society is not going to survive” without independence, said Eduardo Llobet, 60, an industrial engineer who watched approvingly as protesters passed. “It’s self-defense.”

Lawyer Guzman Vidal, 66, described himself as a moderate who doesn’t think independence will solve all of Catalonia’s problems. But said he said he became an independentista over the past month as he watched the confrontation escalate between the region’s government and authorities in Madrid.

“This is going to be a period of conflict,” he said.

Hennessy-Fiske reported from Barcelona and King from Washington. Special correspondent James Badcock in Madrid contributed to this report.

laura.king@latimes.com

@laurakingLAT