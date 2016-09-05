latimes.com
Framed, Part 6: Convicted and disgraced — with still farther to fall
Obama addresses comments by Philippine president

President Barack Obama commented on remarks by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, saying he asked his staff to see if a meeting with the president would still be ‘productive.’

Earlier Monday, Duterte warned President Barack Obama not to question him about extrajudicial killings, or "son of a b---h I will swear at you" when they meet in Laos during a regional summit.

Duterte said before flying to Laos that he is a leader of a sovereign country and is answerable only to the Filipino people.

He said Obama must be respectful and not just throw questions at him, or else, "son of a b---h, I will swear at you in that forum."

Duterte was answering a reporter's question about how he intends to explain the extrajudicial killings in the Philippines to Obama. More than 2,000 suspected drug pushers and users have been killed since Duterte launched a war on drugs after taking office on June 30.

 

